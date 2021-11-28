Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EMMA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 105,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,329. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

