Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $10.61

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $9.72. Enerplus shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 25,794 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.