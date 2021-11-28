ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.10 ($16.02) price target on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.62 ($15.48).

ENI stock opened at €12.00 ($13.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.90. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

