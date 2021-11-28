Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $246.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.03.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,188. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 215.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.