Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $246.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.03.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy stock traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,188. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 215.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.