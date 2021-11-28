Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 29th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTFU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

