Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.