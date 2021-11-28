ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.