Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

ESNT opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

