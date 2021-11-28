Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.