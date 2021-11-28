Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Achieves Market Cap of $14.43 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $69,112.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00234499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

