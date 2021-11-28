Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVVTY traded down $27.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.02. 117,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,072. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

