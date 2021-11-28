Exchange Income Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of EIF opened at C$43.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$47.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.13.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.