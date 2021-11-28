ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $511,338.67

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $511,338.67 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015691 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

