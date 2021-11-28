Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Express worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. Research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

