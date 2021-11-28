Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 828.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FOLGF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

