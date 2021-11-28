Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 828.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FOLGF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
