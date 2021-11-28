FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

NYSE FDX opened at $238.15 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

