FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $238.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

