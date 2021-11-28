FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $131,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.