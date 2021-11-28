Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 458,896 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after buying an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 291,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

