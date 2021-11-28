Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 115,615 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intel were worth $91,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

