Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $166,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after acquiring an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $186.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

