Fifth Third Bancorp Has $108.68 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $108,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

NYSE:PNC opened at $200.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average is $194.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.77 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

