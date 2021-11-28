Financial Comparison: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnite $221.63 million 11.11 -$53.43 million $0.02 938.47

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Integral Ad Science and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 132.94%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnite beats Integral Ad Science on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

