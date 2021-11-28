Financial Contrast: Rand Capital (RAND) and The Competition

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Rand Capital alerts:

This table compares Rand Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 371.76% 3.52% 2.76% Rand Capital Competitors -21.14% -17.18% -8.26%

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rand Capital pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 40.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rand Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital Competitors 262 923 827 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Rand Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rand Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million $740,000.00 2.95 Rand Capital Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.61

Rand Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital. Rand Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rand Capital peers beat Rand Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.