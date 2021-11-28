Financial Contrast: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sema4 presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.42%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.09%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Sema4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 11.14 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Summary

Sema4 beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

