Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 2,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 109,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

