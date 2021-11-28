Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

