First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $147.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

