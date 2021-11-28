First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.05 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $641.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $445.60 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.