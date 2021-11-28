First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Chevron stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

