First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $246.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

