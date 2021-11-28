First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Cintas by 665.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $22,322,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $428.29 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day moving average of $392.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.20.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

