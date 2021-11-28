First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $571.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. Analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.