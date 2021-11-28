First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 124.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AG. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

AG opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

