First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys Shares of 3,941 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Baxter International by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Baxter International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

