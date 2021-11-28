First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in November

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FPAFY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.1061 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

