First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Up 298.4% in November

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 298.4% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of QQEW traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

