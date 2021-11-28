First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 747.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.34 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period.

