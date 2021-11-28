Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flowserve by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 363,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after acquiring an additional 358,744 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 347,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Flowserve stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

