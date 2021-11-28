Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £164.85 ($215.38).

FLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR traded down GBX 615 ($8.04) on Tuesday, reaching £103 ($134.57). 992,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,385. The stock has a market cap of £18.07 billion and a PE ratio of -247.60. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £102 ($133.26) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is £134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.