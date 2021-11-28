FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

