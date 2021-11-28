Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,399 shares.The stock last traded at $117.92 and had previously closed at $120.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

