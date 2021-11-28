Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

