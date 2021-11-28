Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.