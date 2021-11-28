Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $8.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.35. The company had a trading volume of 103,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

