Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Down 89.1% in November

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FACT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 5,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,569. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

