FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,557,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,040,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.