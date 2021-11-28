Fundamental Research Trims Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Target Price to $2.10

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) had its price objective cut by Fundamental Research from $2.21 to $2.10 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Beat Q3 Revenue Estimate / Preparing for a Strong 2022” and dated November 18, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

KIDZ is an FRC Top Pick.



Shares of OTCMKTS KDOZF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Kidoz has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

