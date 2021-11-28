Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFRD. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.23. The company has a market capitalization of £185.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

