GAMB (GMB) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 14% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $9.28 million and $130,617.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

